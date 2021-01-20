Kapurthala Police recovers 3.5 kg heroin, three arrested

The Kapurthala Police has busted an international narcotics smuggling module and recovered 3.5 kg heroin. Three persons have been arrested. The Kapurthala Police said on Wednesday that its team including DSP Sultanpur Lodhi Sarvan Singh Bal, SHO Talwandi Chaudharian Jasvir Singh, intercepted a truck on Tuesday and recovered a heavy quantity of contraband.

The arrested persons have been identified as Salman Sheikh, Shahbaz Shah, and Peer Mohammad Makbool. All three of them are residents of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said, adding that preliminary investigation suggests that the module was being run by Dubai based entity that was "running cut off modules for smuggling of narcotics".

The police said that the accused procured the contraband from smugglers based in Jammu and Kashmir, who, in turn, procured it from across the border. A case has been registered. Further investigation is on to trace the backward and forward linkages, the police said. (ANI)

