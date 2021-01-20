Left Menu
Building collapses in central Madrid explosion, one missing

We are trying to locate a volunteer who works with us," the vicar general told Telemadrid. A reporter for TVE public broadcaster said several had been injured, without giving details. A police spokeswoman said the area was being evacuated but could not confirm the source of the explosion. La Sexta TV quoted government sources saying it may have been a gas leak.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 20-01-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 20:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

One person was missing after a building belonging to the church collapsed in a central Madrid explosion, Telemadrid broadcaster said on Wednesday. "The priests who live on the fifth and sixth floors are fine. We are trying to locate a volunteer who works with us," the vicar general told Telemadrid.

A reporter for TVE public broadcaster said several had been injured, without giving details. Emergency services could not immediately confirm if there had been injuries. A Reuters reporter saw smoke coming out of the collapsed building and rescue workers evacuating elderly people from a nearby nursing home.

The collapsed building was a religious complex that provided residential training for priests and gave meals for the homeless, a neighbour told Reuters. A police spokeswoman said the area was being evacuated but could not confirm the source of the explosion.

La Sexta TV quoted government sources saying it may have been a gas leak. Officials could not immediately confirm. The explosion happened in Toledo street, in the city center.

