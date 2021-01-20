Madrid mayor says explosion caused at least two deaths

At least two people have been killed in an explosion that caused the partial collapse of a building in central Madrid on Wednesday and provoked a fire inside, Mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida told reporters.

He said initial information pointed to a gas leak that likely caused the blast.

