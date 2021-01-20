Madrid mayor says explosion caused at least two deaths

Madrid mayor says explosion caused at least two deathsReuters | Madrid | Updated: 20-01-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 20:42 IST
At least two people have been killed in an explosion that caused the partial collapse of a building in central Madrid on Wednesday and provoked a fire inside, Mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida told reporters.
He said initial information pointed to a gas leak that likely caused the blast.
