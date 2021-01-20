Man’s body found in bushes in Delhi’s Narela days after he went missing

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 22:08 IST
The body of a 31-year-old man was recovered in outer Delhi's Narela on Wednesday, days after he went missing, police said.

A passerby spotted the body near the bushes in the morning and informed the police, they said.

On reaching the spot, police found that there were injury marks on the face of the deceased and a motorcycle was lying near the body, they said, adding the man still had the helmet on him.

It seems a case of a road accident, police said.

During investigation, the man was identified as Krishna from Sonepat, Haryana. He had come to visit his sister in Narela on January 11, they said.

After meeting his sister, he was returning home on the same night on his motorcycle, they added.

According to initial investigation, when the man reached a dead-end near the Singhola village area, he could not see due to dense fog and fell off the road into a deserted spot, a senior police officer said.

The victim’s family has filed a missing report at Narela police station on January 13, he said.

The deceased was married and worked at a private firm. He last spoke to his family around 10.30 pm on January 11, police said.

