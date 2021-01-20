Village development officer, 3 touts held in graft case

The Anti-Corruption Bureau here on Wednesday arrested a village development officer while taking a bribe of Rs 18,000, an official said. Three touts were also arrested along with Village Development Officer (VDO) Mahipal Singh (56) in Ramganjmandi town of Kota district, bureau’s Jhalawar ASP Bhawani Shankar Meena said.

The VDO has been accused of demanding a bribe of Rs 54,000 from a councillor of Suket gram panchyat for issuing land deed papers, for which he had already accepted Rs 36,000.

The three touts have been identified as Abdul Islam (61), Waquar Ahmad (34) and Mohammad Rafsanjani (24), all residents of Suket town, he added. According to the official, the VDO tried to flee with the touts in a car but was rounded up and the amount was recovered from them.

