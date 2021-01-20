China sanctions Pompeo and other Trump administration officials

China sanctions Pompeo and other Trump administration officialsReuters | Beijing | Updated: 20-01-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 23:19 IST
China has imposed sanctions on 28 U.S. indivduals including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over "crazy actions that have gravely interfered in China's internal affairs", its foreign ministry said in the early hours of Thursday, Beijing time.
"These individuals and their immediate family members are prohibited from entering the mainland of China, Hong Kong and Macao. They and companies and institutions associated with them are also restricted from doing business with China," the ministry said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Beijing
- U.S.
- State Mike Pompeo
- Hong Kong
ALSO READ
Biden team aims to end differences with EU, to jointly tackle China: Official
China doubles down on COVID narrative as WHO investigation looms
Virus cluster brings new measures for China city
China's blue-chip stocks rally on consumer strength; Hong Kong down
Pandemic propels India to strengthen itself and step up on global stage: Indian envoy to China