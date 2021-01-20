Left Menu
Development News Edition

1,40,000 doses of Covishield received for Indore-Ujjain division

The second batch of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield with 1,40,000 doses have been received for the Indore-Ujjain division of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 20-01-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 23:24 IST
1,40,000 doses of Covishield received for Indore-Ujjain division
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The second batch of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield with 1,40,000 doses have been received for the Indore-Ujjain division of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday. Ashok Dagaria, Joint Director Health, Indore said: "Of the 1,40,000 doses, 89,000 doses are to be kept for 8 districts of Indore division and remaining 51,000 doses of vaccines will be sent to 7 districts of Ujjain division."

Amit Malakar, Nodal Officer of Indore said, "A total of 27,000 doses have been provided to the district health administration." Earlier, 1,52,000 doses of Covishield were received for the Indore Ujjain division of which 33,490 doses were given to the Indore district.

According to officials, a total of 1300 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last three days. In Indore, five hospitals have been designated for vaccination drive. These include government hospitals--MY Hospital, and ESIC Hospital while private hospitals include Sri Aurobindo Hospital, Raj Shree Apollo Hospital and Bombay Hospital.

Those who are to be vaccinated first are officers and employees of the District Health Department. Billed as the world's largest vaccination program, covering the entire length and breadth of the country, the COVID-19 vaccination drive which began on January 16 aims to first vaccinate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase.

The central government has introduced an application named CoWIN (Covid Vaccine Intelligence Work) to monitor the entire vaccination process. Two vaccines--Covaxin and Covishield-- have received Emergency Use Authorisation (EAU) after going through established safety and immunogenicity in a well-prescribed regulatory process and these will be administered during the vaccination drive. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UN announces talks on new Syria constitution resume Jan 25

The U.N. special envoy for Syria announced Wednesday that the next round of talks toward revising the war-battered countrys constitution will start in Geneva on January 25 and urged the parties to move to actual drafting.Geir Pedersen told ...

Reliance-Future deal gets SEBI nod, BSE 'no-adverse-observation' status

Market regulator SEBI gave a go-ahead on Wednesday to Future Groups scheme of arrangement and sale of assets to Reliance, based on which the Bombay Stock Exchange also granted its no adverse observation report to the Rs 24,713-crore deal.Am...

Gas explosion rips through Madrid building, killing 4

A powerful gas explosion tore through a residential building in central Madrid on Wednesday, killing four people and ripping the facade off the structure.A tower of smoke rose from the building, where repairs were being done to a gas boiler...

Congress presents Biden, Harris with gifts

Congressional leaders have presented President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with a variety of gifts, including a pair of flags flown over the U.S. Capitol during the inauguration.The presentations to the officials and their re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021