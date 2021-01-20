1,40,000 doses of Covishield received for Indore-Ujjain division

The second batch of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield with 1,40,000 doses have been received for the Indore-Ujjain division of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday. Ashok Dagaria, Joint Director Health, Indore said: "Of the 1,40,000 doses, 89,000 doses are to be kept for 8 districts of Indore division and remaining 51,000 doses of vaccines will be sent to 7 districts of Ujjain division."

Amit Malakar, Nodal Officer of Indore said, "A total of 27,000 doses have been provided to the district health administration." Earlier, 1,52,000 doses of Covishield were received for the Indore Ujjain division of which 33,490 doses were given to the Indore district.

According to officials, a total of 1300 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last three days. In Indore, five hospitals have been designated for vaccination drive. These include government hospitals--MY Hospital, and ESIC Hospital while private hospitals include Sri Aurobindo Hospital, Raj Shree Apollo Hospital and Bombay Hospital.

Those who are to be vaccinated first are officers and employees of the District Health Department. Billed as the world's largest vaccination program, covering the entire length and breadth of the country, the COVID-19 vaccination drive which began on January 16 aims to first vaccinate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase.

The central government has introduced an application named CoWIN (Covid Vaccine Intelligence Work) to monitor the entire vaccination process. Two vaccines--Covaxin and Covishield-- have received Emergency Use Authorisation (EAU) after going through established safety and immunogenicity in a well-prescribed regulatory process and these will be administered during the vaccination drive. (ANI)

