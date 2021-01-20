Kochi court directs investigating officer to bring approver in actress attack case to court tomorrow

The Additional Special Sessions Court here on Wednesday directed the investigating officer to take Vipin Lal, the approver in the actress attack case into custody and to bring him before the court tomorrow. Court also directed the Viyyur Central Prison superintendent to appear before the court with the documents of Vipin Lal's release.

The court had yesterday heard detailed arguments regarding the release of approver Vipin Lal from prison before the trial. The accused in the case Actor Dileep earlier filed a plea demanding Vipin Lal's examination not to be held until he is sent back to prison and alleged that his release from Viyyur Central Prison in 2018 was against norms.

Earlier on Tuesday, the court dismissed the bail applications of accused Sunil Kumar and Manikandan in the actress attack case. The court posted the application of prosecution seeking to cancel the bail granted to accused actor Dileep in the case to Thursday. An actress, who has worked in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films, was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car by a group of men, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017. She later escaped. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)