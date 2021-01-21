Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 1,100 schools identified for NCC training in border, coastal areas: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday informed that the government has identified more than 1,100 schools for National Cadet Corps (NCC) training in the border and coastal areas of the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 13:13 IST
Over 1,100 schools identified for NCC training in border, coastal areas: Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual National Cadet Corps rally at NCC Parade Ground in New Delhi on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday informed that the government has identified more than 1,100 schools for National Cadet Corps (NCC) training in the border and coastal areas of the country. Speaking at the annual National Cadet Corps rally at NCC Parade Ground in Delhi, Singh said that the government has also decided to give preference to NCC cadets in employment.

"Our Prime Minister has decided to expand the National Cadet Corps. There should be training of cadets at the border and coastal areas. We have identified more than 1,100 schools to begin NCC training. The participation of girls cadets in NCC has also increased from 28 per to 33 per cent. We are moving towards women's empowerment through NCC," he said. "This is India's women's empowerment. The government has also decided to give preference to NCC cadets in employment. As far as I know, preference is being given," he added.

The minister said that 143 awards being given in various categories in the NCC have been increased to 243. "Along with this, the amount has also been increased," he added. Singh said that India believes in the idea of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (World in one family) that is the reason why it is providing COVID-19 vaccine to other countries.

"The idea of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' has gone from India to the whole world. This idea considers the whole world a family. This is the reason why when we made the vaccine, we decided to provide it to our neighbouring countries as well. If needed, we will provide vaccines to other countries as well," he said. "The dream of a self-reliant India is possible only with the support of youth. We are making the youth so strong, and capable, that they too can build a successful future. The NCC is playing an important role in all this," he added.

The Defence Minister also lauded NCC cadets for their work during the pandemic. "Within the NCC cadets, I see a vision of unity in diversity. Our responsible cadets, with their selfless service at the time of the Covid epidemic in the country, have helped a large number of people. NCC cadets distributed food packets, masks, and sanitisers to people," Singh said.

"The cadets played a tremendous role in the second line of defence. They assisted in ordnance factories and assisted in the supply of arms and ration. Many cadets have patrolled and also assisted Armed forces whole-heartedly in rescue operations," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UP polls: Cong calendar chronicling Priyanka Gandhi's journey unveiled, 10 lakh copies to be distributed

With Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls scheduled for next year, the state Congress unit has unveiled a calendar for 2021 chronicling the journey of General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. According to sources, 10 lakh calendars will be distribu...

Beijing faces high food prices ahead of Lunar New Year due to lockdowns nearby

People in Beijing are grumbling over high prices for pork and vegetables ahead of the Lunar New Year as lockdowns in a neighboring province to prevent the spread of COVID-19 has disrupted deliveries to the Chinese capital. The pressure on f...

Sweden extends pandemic curbs amid tentative signs of slowing outbreak

Sweden extended distance learning for high school students and told public employees to continue to work from home, renewing measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic despite signs that infections are beginning to slow.Sweden...

Twitter locks account of Chinese Embassy in US over tweet on Uyghur women

Twitter has blocked the account of Chinese Embassy in the US over its earlier tweet which claimed that Uyghur women in Xinjiang region are now emancipated and no longer baby-making machines. Weve taken action on a Tweet posted on January 7 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021