AP HC gives nod to conduct gram panchayat polls in state

PTI | Vja | Updated: 21-01-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 13:16 IST
In a setback to the Y S Jaganmohan Reddy administration, the Andhra Pradesh High Court onThursday gave the green signal for the conduct of elections togram panchayats in four phases from February 5.

The Division Bench of the High Court, headed by ChiefJustice Arup Kumar Goswami, struck down the order of a singlejudge delivered on January 11 suspending the election scheduleannounced by State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar.

The Division Bench allowed the SEC's appeal againstthe single judge's order and asked the Commission to conductthe gram panchayat elections in a hassle-free manner.

On January 8, the SEC announced the schedule forconduct of elections to gram panchayats in four phasesbeginning February 5, even as the state government contendedthat holding elections would not be possible in view of thecoronavirus vaccination programme.

Notification for the first phase is scheduled to beissued on January 23.

The state government challenged the SEC's announcementand Justice M Ganga Rao of the High Court, on January 11,suspended the poll schedule.

The SEC immediately filed an appeal before theDivision Bench.

After hearing the arguments of both parties, the Benchon Tuesday reserved the order and delivered it on Thursday.

The state government is now contemplating to move theSupreme Court to get the polls stalled.

Reacting to the Division Bench's order, SEC RameshKumar said the Commission would conduct the gram panchayatelections as per schedule.

He said the government assured the Court that it wouldcooperate with the Commission for the smooth conduct of thepolls.

A meeting would soon be called with the ChiefSecretary, district Collectors and SPs on poll arrangements,Ramesh Kumar added.PTI DBV SSPTI PTI

