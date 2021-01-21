10-year-old boy murdered in UP's Kasganj

A 10-year- old boy was killed in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj following a property dispute, police said on Thursday. Police have arrested three people, identified as Ajay Kumar, Amarpal and Raj Bahadur, in the case.

According to Kasganj SP Manoj Sonkar, Lokesh had gone missing after which his father lodged a complaint with them on Tuesday. The boy's body was recovered from outside his village, the SP added.

Sonkar said one of the accused, Ajay Kumar, tried to evade arrest and suffered a gunshot injury in the leg. He has been admitted to a hospital for treatment. During interrogation, the accused told police that the family of Lokesh had a property dispute with their neighbour Raj Bahadur, who had given money for his murder, the SP said. They told police that they had lured the boy to an agriculture field and strangled him with the help of a rope and fled after hiding the body under a heap of foodgrain. To mislead police, the accused made a ransom call, the SP said, adding that the boy was killed on Monday morning.

