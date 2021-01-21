Left Menu
Development News Edition

Construction in ‘our own territory’ normal, says China on report of building village in Arunachal

Chinas development and construction activities within its own territory is normal and beyond reproach, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said here on Thursday, reacting to a report about China building a new village in Arunachal Pradesh.Chinas position on the Zangnan region South Tibet is consistent and clear.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 21-01-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 16:07 IST
Construction in ‘our own territory’ normal, says China on report of building village in Arunachal

China's development and construction activities ''within its own territory'' is ''normal'' and beyond reproach, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said here on Thursday, reacting to a report about China building a new village in Arunachal Pradesh.

''China’s position on the Zangnan region (South Tibet) is consistent and clear. We never recognised the so-called Arunachal Pradesh,'' Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a media briefing while responding to a question.

China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet, while India's consistent stand has been that the northeastern state is an integral and inalienable part of the country. Hua said China’s development and construction activities ''within our own territory is normal.'' ''This is beyond reproach as it is in our territory,'' Hua added.

In a report, NDTV news channel showed two images of the area in Arunachal Pradesh where it said a new village has been set up by China and it consisted of about 101 homes. According to the channel, the first image dated August 26, 2019 did not show any human habitation but the second one of November 2020 shows a row of structures.

In a cautious reaction to the report, India on Monday said it keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on the country's security, and takes necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi said India has stepped up the construction of border infrastructure, including roads and bridges for the improvement of livelihood of its citizens.

''Government keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on India's security and takes all the necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity,'' it said.

The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC). The report about China setting up a new village in Arunachal Pradesh comes amid a military standoff in eastern Ladakh for over eight months.

India and China have held several rounds of military and diplomatic talks to resolve the face-off in eastern Ladakh, but no significant headway has been made so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-With no self-pardon in hand, private citizen Trump faces uncertain legal future

Donald Trump issued a list of pardons during his final hours as U.S. president but did not include himself, his children, or personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, even though advisers said he had privately debated the extraordinary step of a self-...

U.S. must improve infrastructure: Biden transportation nominee

President Joe Bidens nominee to head the U.S. Transportation Department will tell a U.S. Senate panel on Thursday the United States must improve its infrastructure.We also have a lot of work to do to improve the infrastructure in this count...

Hungary gives initial approval for AstraZeneca and Sputnik V vaccines

Hungarys drug regulator has given initial approval for use of Britains AstraZeneca and Russias Sputnik V vaccines against the coronavirus, Prime Minister Viktor Orbans chief of staff said on Thursday, confirming media reports. Foreign Minis...

Haikyuu!! Season 5’s delay is possible, what viewers can see next

Since Haikyuu Season 4 part 2 dropped its finale on December 19, last year, the anime lovers have turned aggressive to know when Season 5 will take place. Now Haikyuu Season 5 has become a highly anticipated anime series, thanks to the rema...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021