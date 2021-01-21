Man held for murdering wife, daughter

Karimnagar (Telangana),Jan 21(PTI): A man killed hiswife and daughter in Patha Wada near here on Thursdayfollowing a family dispute, police said.

According to Huzurabad Assistant Commissioner ofPolice S Srinivas Rao, the 51-year-old man, anautorickshaw driver, allegedly attacked his wife with an ironpipe at about 3 am today.

His 25-year-old daughter tried to rush to hermother's rescue but was thrashed with the pipe whichresulted in her death.

The man was arrested and remanded to judicial custody, the ACP said.

