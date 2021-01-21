Britain will tighten COVID-19 border policy if needed - PM's spokesman

Britain will tighten COVID-19 border policy if needed - PM's spokesmanReuters | London | Updated: 21-01-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 18:44 IST
Britain will tighten its border restrictions as necessary to protect the public during the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Thursday.
"We stand ready to strengthen our border policy where we think it's appropriate to protect the public," the spokesman said.
