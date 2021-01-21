Left Menu
Andhra CM flags off Mobile Dispensing Units to home deliver ration in state

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday flagged off 9,260 'Mobile Dispensing Units' (door delivery vehicles) in Vijayawada which will home deliver the ration across the state.

Visuals from the event. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday flagged off 9,260 'Mobile Dispensing Units' (door delivery vehicles) in Vijayawada which will home deliver the ration across the state. "CM @ysjagan has flagged off 9260 mobile dispensing units to home-deliver quality ration to cardholders across the state. Additionally Rs830 crores will be spent each year to ensure timely and corruption-free distribution of essential commodities," the Chief Minister Office tweet read.

The vehicles will supply the ration at the doorsteps of ration cardholders in the State. The government came up with the door delivery programme with a view to supply quality rice and other essential commodities. The state government has purchased 9,260 mobile vehicles worth Rs 539 crores for distributing the ration to ration cardholders at their doorstep. The value of each vehicle is Rs 5,81,000, of which Rs 3,48,600 was provided as subsidy from various Corporations and Civil Supplies Corporation.

Of the total 9,260 vehicles, 2,500 vehicles for Krishna, Guntur and West Godavari districts were lined up on MG road (Bandar Road) in Vijayawada. The Chief Minister flagged off these vehicles at around in today morning. (ANI)

