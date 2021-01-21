Left Menu
TN CM flays Sri Lankan Navy over death of 4 Indian fishermen

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-01-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 19:00 IST
TN CM flays Sri Lankan Navy over death of 4 Indian fishermen

Citing information from fishermenthat four of their community ''died due to an attack'' by theSri Lankan Navy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami onThursday condemned the island nation maritime force for suchacts shattering their livelihood.

To put an end to such mid-sea incidents, appropriateaction was being taken and his government was in touch withthe union government, he said.

He has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi toinitiate an appropriate inquiry through the Indian HighCommission in Colombo into the incident, Palaniswami said,three days after Sri Lanka said an Indian fishing boat sank inits waters following a 'collision' with its Navy vessel.

Condoling the deaths, the Chief Minister, in an official release, said he has ordered a solatium of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the four fishermen.

He said when four fishermen who had set out for fishingfrom Pudukottai district on January 18 did not return, asearch operation was undertaken by Indian Coast Guard, a navalship and helicopter on his direction.

''We now have received information through fishermen thatthe four (missing) fishermen died due to attack by Sri LankanNavy,'' he said in an official release.

The four had ventured into the sea for fishing in a boatbelonging to a man from Thangachimadam near Rameswaram inRamanathapuram district, he said, adding it was among the 214mechanised vessels that had set out for fishing.

Condoling the deaths, the Chief Minister said he hasordered a solatium of Rs 10 lakh to the families of each ofthe four dead fishermen.

Palaniswami said he has ordered a job for one memberfrom each of the four families in government or state-runenterprises and relief assistance for the boat affected in theattack.

An official in Rameswaram said bodies of all the fourfishermen have been recovered by Sri Lankan authorities. OnWednesday, bodies of two fishermen were recovered.

A protest demonstration was held in Rameswaram onThursday, condemning the 'attack' and demanding that thegovernment take steps to bring back the bodies of thefishermen.

The Lankan Navy had on Tuesday said it had launched asearch and rescue operation for ''unknown number of missingfishermen'' and the sunken boat.

It had said the Navy units on patrol carried out anoperation to seize Indian fishing trawlers 'poaching' in SriLankan waters after observing more than 50 vessels.

As the operation was going on, one of the Indian fishingtrawlers tried to evade the scene, making it collide with aSri Lankan Navy vessel, it had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

