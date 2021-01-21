Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nitish visits Rajgir, takes stock of work at site associated with Guru Nanak

PTI | Rajgir | Updated: 21-01-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 19:08 IST
Nitish visits Rajgir, takes stock of work at site associated with Guru Nanak

Sikh pilgrims visiting theBihar capital to pay obeisance at the birth place of GuruGobind Singh may like to include in their itinerary anothersite a 100 kms away with historical link to Guru Nanak, ChiefMinister Nitish Kumar said on Thursday.

Kumar was talking to reporters in this ancient city cumtourist spot to take stock of the progress in renovation ofSri Nanak Dev Sheetal Kund, named after the founder of Sikhismwho had visited the spot in the 16th century.

''This place (Rajgir) is famous for its hot springs. However,in those days this had also resulted in non-availability ofcool water for the locals who had sought Guru Nanaks helpwhen he came here'', said Kumar, who is known for a keeninterest in the history of Bihar.

''Legend has it that Guru Nanak, with characteristichumility, said all things happened as per the Divine Willbefore meditating on God and dipping his toe into the kund(tiny pool formed by the water of the spring).

''Immediately cool water started spurting out of thespring'', said the chief minister, with a turban tied on hishead.

He said the government was making special arrangements sothat those paying visit to Takht Harmandir Patna Sahib alsotake time off to come to Rajgir.

The water from the spring is becoming scarce. Arrangementsare being made to supply the kund with water from riverGanges.

This would serve as an opportunity to visit a placeassociated with Guru Nanak and have a dip in Ganga water,Kumar remarked.

The chief minister asserted that Sikh pilgrims from worldover, who had gone back visibly impressed with the receptionat the 350th Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh at Patna acouple of years ago, would have a similarly fulfillingexperience when they came to Rajgir.

''I hope that the work here gets completed by the time GuruNanaks birth anniversary is celebrated later in the year'',said Kumar and smiled broadly, with visible delight, whenthose present at the spot assured him that the deadline wouldbe met.

The chief minister thereafter paid obeisance to aGurudwara nearby and, later, visited Makhdum Kund, a hot waterspring nearby which is held in great esteem by Muslims.

The original capital of the ancient kingdom of Magadh,Rajgir is home to many religious sites, of interest toadherents of Hindu, Buddhist, Jain, Muslim and Sikh faiths.

PTI NACSNS SNS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Transgenders to collect parking fees in Bhubaneswar

In a move to instil hope and opportunity for the transgender community, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation BMC on Thursday have tasked them with the responsibility of becoming parking volunteers in the state capital. BMC has given a new ...

Ind vs Eng: Stokes, Archer named in squad for first two Tests

Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer have been named in Englands squad for the first two Tests against India, England and Wales Cricket Board ECB announced on Thursday. Stokes and Archer are currently not a part of Englands squad for the ongoing two...

Stokes, Archer back for first two Tests against India

Explosive all-rounder Ben Stokes and pacer Jofra Archer were on Thursday named in a 16-member strong England squad for the first two Tests of the upcoming four-match series against India. The England selectors also named six travelling rese...

Soccer-Three AC Milan players return after coronavirus all-clear

AC Milan players Rade Krunic, Ante Rebic and Theo Hernandez are available for selection again after their latest coronavirus tests, the Serie A club announced on Thursday. Croatia forward Rebic and Bosnia midfielder Krunic have made a full ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021