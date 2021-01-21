Nitish visits Rajgir, takes stock of work at site associated with Guru Nanak

Sikh pilgrims visiting theBihar capital to pay obeisance at the birth place of GuruGobind Singh may like to include in their itinerary anothersite a 100 kms away with historical link to Guru Nanak, ChiefMinister Nitish Kumar said on Thursday.

Kumar was talking to reporters in this ancient city cumtourist spot to take stock of the progress in renovation ofSri Nanak Dev Sheetal Kund, named after the founder of Sikhismwho had visited the spot in the 16th century.

''This place (Rajgir) is famous for its hot springs. However,in those days this had also resulted in non-availability ofcool water for the locals who had sought Guru Nanaks helpwhen he came here'', said Kumar, who is known for a keeninterest in the history of Bihar.

''Legend has it that Guru Nanak, with characteristichumility, said all things happened as per the Divine Willbefore meditating on God and dipping his toe into the kund(tiny pool formed by the water of the spring).

''Immediately cool water started spurting out of thespring'', said the chief minister, with a turban tied on hishead.

He said the government was making special arrangements sothat those paying visit to Takht Harmandir Patna Sahib alsotake time off to come to Rajgir.

The water from the spring is becoming scarce. Arrangementsare being made to supply the kund with water from riverGanges.

This would serve as an opportunity to visit a placeassociated with Guru Nanak and have a dip in Ganga water,Kumar remarked.

The chief minister asserted that Sikh pilgrims from worldover, who had gone back visibly impressed with the receptionat the 350th Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh at Patna acouple of years ago, would have a similarly fulfillingexperience when they came to Rajgir.

''I hope that the work here gets completed by the time GuruNanaks birth anniversary is celebrated later in the year'',said Kumar and smiled broadly, with visible delight, whenthose present at the spot assured him that the deadline wouldbe met.

The chief minister thereafter paid obeisance to aGurudwara nearby and, later, visited Makhdum Kund, a hot waterspring nearby which is held in great esteem by Muslims.

The original capital of the ancient kingdom of Magadh,Rajgir is home to many religious sites, of interest toadherents of Hindu, Buddhist, Jain, Muslim and Sikh faiths.

