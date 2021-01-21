Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 19:22 IST
SC Collegium approves proposal for appointment of Additional Judge of Bombay HC as Permanent Judge

The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for appointment of Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court Justice Pushpa Virendra Ganediwala as Permanent Judge.

The Collegium headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde in a meeting held on January 20, 2021 approved the proposal which was uploaded on the apex court website on Thursday.

Justice Ganediwala was born on March 3, 1969 at Paratwada, District - Amravati. She was panel Advocate for various Banks and Insurance Companies and was also a Honorary Lecturer in various Colleges in Amravati and given lectures to M.B.A. and LL.M. students of Amravati University. She was directly appointed as District Judge in 2007 and was elevated as Additional Judge of Bombay High Court on February 13, 2019.

Besides CJI Bobde, Justices N V Ramana, R F Nariman, U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar are part of the five-judge Collegium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

