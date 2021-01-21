Cricket-England test squad for India series

Following is England's 16-man test squad for the first two matches of the four-test series in India which begins on Feb. 5:

England squad: Joe Root (captain), Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.

