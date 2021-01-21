YSRC's Pothula Suneetha declared unopposed to AP Legislative Council

Amaravati, Jan 21 (PTI): Pothula Suneetha was onThursday declared elected unopposed as the ruling YSR Congresscandidate to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council in theby-election.

The by-election was caused due to her resignation inNovember last when she switched over to the YSRC from theopposition Telugu Desam Party.

She will now fill the remainder of her term tillMarch 29, 2023.

With Suneethas election, the strength of YSRC inthe 58-member Upper House will go up to nine.

The TDP enjoys majority in the Council.

Incidentally, the YSRC passed a resolution in theAssembly seeking abolition of the Council but, as per theconstitutional scheme of things, the issue is now pending withthe Centre for enacting an enabling legislation in Parliament.

The by-election was originally scheduled for January28 but only Suneetha filed the nomination for the lone seat.

As the withdrawal process ended on Thursday, she wasformally declared elected unanimously.

The Election Returning Officer handed over theelection letter to Suneetha in the Legislature in the evening.

