Elderly couple found dead near pond in Odisha

An elderly couple wasfound dead near an embankment of a village pond in OdishasBalasore district on Thursday, police said.

The deceased persons were identified as Kanhu Mandal(78) and Basanti Mandal (72), the police said.

They were residents of Chaka Phlabani village underthe jurisdiction of Bhograi police station.

The police recovered the bodies and sent them forpost-mortem examination and initiated a probe into theincident.

''The exact cause of the deaths can be ascertained onlyafter a detailed inquiry and the forensic report'', the policesaid.

