Pakistan seeks to block US-based website of minority Ahmadis

An Ahmadi can get 10 years in prison for claiming to be a Muslim.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 21-01-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 20:10 IST
Pakistan has ordered a US-based website propagating the faith of Pakistan's minority Ahmadis shut down over allegedly blasphemous content, one of the site's managers said on Thursday.

Harris Zafar said Pakistan's Telecommunication Authority earlier this month issued a legal notice for him and fellow American Amjad Mahmood Khan, who also manages Trueislam.com, demanding that the site be shut down.

Zafar said the website is based in the US, where both he and Khan live and work, and called Pakistan's action ''a brazen act of suppression of freedom of expression and freedom of religion.'' ''All content is US based and all activities are in the US as well,'' said Zafar. ''There is nothing about Pakistan on the site.'' The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority did not immediately respond to an AP request for comment and Zafar and Khan's website is not available in Pakistan.

Zafar, who lives in Portland, Oregon but has relatives in Pakistan, said in an email to The Associated Press that he and Khan were also threatened with a USD 3.1 million fine and warned of charges under Pakistan's controversial blasphemy law, which can carry the death penalty for insulting Islam.

Blasphemy has been a contentious issue in Pakistan where domestic and international human rights groups say blasphemy allegations have often been used to intimidate religious minorities and to settle personal scores.

Pakistan's parliament declared Ahmadis non-Muslims in 1974. Since then, they have repeatedly been targeted by Islamic extremists in the Muslim-majority nation. An Ahmadi can get 10 years in prison for claiming to be a Muslim.

