Left Menu
Development News Edition

Journalist shot dead in Ethiopia's Tigray - aid worker, residents

Rights groups say press freedom has eroded since a November war between federal troops and forces loyal to the former ruling party of Tigray, which lost Mekelle at the end of that month. Dawit Kebede, who worked for Tigray regional state TV, was shot on Tuesday night while in a car with friends, one aid worker said.

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 21-01-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 20:14 IST
Journalist shot dead in Ethiopia's Tigray - aid worker, residents

An Ethiopian journalist and his friend have been shot dead by an unidentified person in the northern Tigray region's capital Mekelle, an aid worker and a resident said on Thursday. Rights groups say press freedom has eroded since a November war between federal troops and forces loyal to the former ruling party of Tigray, which lost Mekelle at the end of that month.

Dawit Kebede, who worked for Tigray regional state TV, was shot on Tuesday night while in a car with friends, one aid worker said. "Both were shot in their head and their bodies were found in a car they were driving," said the worker, who asked not to be named. Their bodies were found on Wednesday by people who were going to church and called the Red Cross. Dawit's friend was identified as Bereket Berhe, whom the Addis Standard newspaper said was the brother of one of Dawit's colleagues.

Tigray is under a state of emergency and in Mekelle there is a nightly curfew from 7 p.m. Both were killed at around 7.30 p.m., one Mekelle resident told Reuters. "I attended their funeral, both were buried in Mekelle on Wednesday," the resident said.

The motive of the killing was unclear. Kahsay Biru, director of the Tigray Mass Media Agency which is the umbrella body for the broadcaster where Dawit worked, said police had briefly detained Dawit on Friday and asked him to report to them on Monday.

The agency is run by the interim administration of Tigray, which was appointed by the federal government. "They asked him about our institution, and how they were reporting during the conflict," Kahsay told Reuters.

Mekelle mayor Ataklti Haileselassie and Mulu Nega, the new head of Tigray, did not reply to phone calls or texts seeking comments on the killings. Media watchdogs have reported the arrest of at least 13 journalists in Ethiopia last year, seven of them in November when fighting erupted in Tigray.

Ethiopian media has a wide spectrum of views, from state-run and affiliated media to independent publications to outlets affiliated with political opposition or even armed groups. (Reporting Nairobi Newsroom; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Mexico digs in heels over energy policy as Biden takes office

Mexicos president on Thursday forcefully defended his drive to strengthen the states role in the energy sector, seeking to play down hopes he might cede ground under a new U.S. administration which investors hope will defend their rights.Ar...

Soccer-Fiorentina sign Russia forward Kokorin from Spartak

Serie A outfit Fiorentina have signed Spartak Moscows Russia forward Alexander Kokorin on a three-and-a-half-year contract, the Russian club said in a statement httpsspartak.comnews2021-01-21-spartakifiorentinadogovorilisotransferekokorina ...

Nepal and Bangladesh receive coronavirus vaccines sent by India

India on Thursday delivered two million doses of Covisheild vaccines to Bangladesh and one million doses to Nepal under grants assistance as it prepares to send similar supplies to Myanmar and Seychelles.It is learnt that a consignment cont...

Pained at loss of lives in Serum Institute fire: Fadnavis

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis onThursday expressed grief over the death of five people in afire in the premises of Pune-based vaccine manufacturer SerumInstitute of India SII.The Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra assemblysaid he is rel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021