Tarun scores upset win on way to semis

Telangana's Tarun Anirudh shocked sixth seed Bharat Kumaran of Tamil Nadu on his way to the semifinals of the Rs 1-lakh prize money AITA men's singles championship, here on Thursday.

Tarun had to dig deep to win over his fancied opponent where both the sets were decided by tie-breaks at the PBI-CSE Tennis Academy, Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence. Both the top seeds in the boys and girls bit the dust in the TS 7 tournament hosted by Fortune Sports Academy. While Sriniketh Kannan lost to Sehej Singh in the Boys U-14 section, Vanya Srivastav was beaten by Sushmita Ravi in the Girls U-14 category.

Results: Men's Singles (Quarterfinals): Rishi Reddy (1) (KAR) bt Kavin Masilimani (7) (TN) 7-6, (9) 2-0 (Retd); Tarun Anirudh (TS) bt Bharat Kumaran (6) (TN) 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5); Madhwin Kamath (GUJ) bt Manav Jain (KAR) 6-1, 3-6, 6-3; Nikshep Ballekere (KAR) bt Manish G (KAR) 7-5, 7-6 (5) Men's doubles Semifinals: Nishant Rebello (MP)/ Yash Yadav (MP) bt Theyjo Oges (TN) / J. Mohit Mayur (TN) 6-4, 1-6 (11-9); Rishi Reddy (KAR)/ Dheeraj Kodancha (TN) (2) bt Tarun Anirudh (TS) /Gunjan Jadhav (MAH) 6-4, 7-6 (5) Boys U-14 (Semifinals): Sehej Singh bt Sriniketh Kannan (1) 6-2,6-1; Gandharv Kothapalli bt Arya Ganapathy (7) 6-1, 6-3 Girls U-14 (Semifinals): Sushmitha Ravi (7) bt Vanya Srivastav (1) 7-6 (8-6), 6-3; Anvi Punaganti bt Zyna Salar 6-0,6-2.

