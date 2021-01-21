Guj: Four held for selling wheat flour using Reliance Jio logo

Four persons were arrested forallegedly selling wheat flour in gunny bags bearing RelianceJio trademark in Surat city of Gujarat, police said onThursday.

The police on Wednesday arrested the accused from atrading company and booked them under relevant sections ofTrade Marks Act of 1999, inspector A N Jani of Sachin policestation said.

''The company lodged a complaint that main accusedBharat Gajera's firm Radhakrishna Trading Company was sellingwheat flour using the Jio trademark. After a detailed probe,we arrested Gajera and three others for violating thetrademark law,'' the official said.

The three other accused were involved in printing andsupplying gunny bags with the Jio logo, he said.

Reliance Jio learned about the illegal use of its logofrom TV news reports showing wheat flour was being sold inbags bearing the logo.

Since the company is not into selling agriculturalproducts, it contacted the Surat police to take action againstpeople misusing the trademark, the official added.

