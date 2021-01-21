Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former head of Vatican bank guilty of embezzlement, money laundering

Caloia, 81, was president of the bank, officially known as the Institute for Works of Religion (IOR), between 1999 and 2009. The Vatican court also convicted Gabriele Liuzzo, 97, and his son Lamberto Liuzzo, 55, both Italian lawyers who were consultants to the bank.

Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 23:03 IST
Former head of Vatican bank guilty of embezzlement, money laundering
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A court on Thursday convicted Angelo Caloia, a former head of the Vatican bank, on charges of embezzlement and money laundering, making him the highest ranking Vatican official to be convicted of a financial crime. Caloia, 81, was president of the bank, officially known as the Institute for Works of Religion (IOR), between 1999 and 2009.

The Vatican court also convicted Gabriele Liuzzo, 97, and his son Lamberto Liuzzo, 55, both Italian lawyers who were consultants to the bank. The three were charged with participating in a scheme in which they embezzled money while managing the sale of buildings in Italy owned by the bank and its real estate division between 2002-2007.

They allegedly siphoned off up to 57 million euros by declaring a book value of far less than the actual amount of the sale. Gabriele Liuzzo received the same sentence as Caloia while Lamberto Liuzzo was sentenced to five years and two months. All denied wrongdoing during the trial, which began in 2018.

None were in the tiny Vatican courtroom when the verdicts were read. Caloia's lawyers said they would appeal. It was not clear if the other two defendants would also appeal. A fourth defendant, former IOR director general Lelio Scaletti, died several years ago. The court ordered the sequestering of about 38 million euros in defendants' bank accounts that were frozen and a payment of more than 20 million euros in damages to the IOR and its real estate company.

The prosecution left open the possibility of seeking further damages. The men allegedly received the difference between the actual sale prices and the amount recorded on the books separately and often in cash, according to judicial documents seen by Reuters at the start of the investigation.

Some proceeds were deposited in a Rome bank account that was not registered on the IOR's balance sheet, according to those documents. The internal investigation into the scam was begun in 2013 by then-IOR president Ernst von Freyberg, a German businessman.

He commissioned an independent audit of the sale of properties after noting suspicious accounting procedures under previous administrations. Freyberg, who was president until 2014, began an overhaul of the bank, which for decades was embroiled in numerous financial scandals.

Thousands of accounts were closed as part of reforms begun by former pope Benedict and speeded up by Pope Francis, who was elected in 2013 after Benedict resigned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

Science News Roundup: Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageing; South African virus variant may resist antibody drugs; Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine seems to work vs UK variant and more

Google now allows using Calendar on the web when offline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Witness implicates Mexican soldiers in mass student kidnap, president says

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador confirmed on Thursday that a witness implicated soldiers in the 2014 disappearance of 43 students in the southern state of Guerrero that rocked the country. The attack on the trainees from the A...

Nigerian appeals court throws out blasphemy convictions that caused outcry

A Nigerian court threw out two blasphemy convictions on Thursday that had caused an international outcry, freeing a teenager from a 10-year prison sentence and ordering a new trial for a man sentenced to death.The two had been convicted in ...

Biden to seek five-year extension of nuclear arms treaty with Russia -Washington Post

President Joe Biden will seek to extend the New START arms control treaty with Russia for five years, The Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing unidentified senior U.S. officials.Bidens secretary of state nominee, Antony Blinken, on ...

Delhi govt didn’t release Rs 938 cr to civic bodies: North Delhi mayor

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Thursday alleged that the AAP government has not released Rs 938 crore to civic bodies even though it was announced by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia a few days ago.In a press conference, Prakash, a se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021