J-K DGP sanctions Rs 1.75 crore to families of deceased jawans

Director General of Police (DGP) Jammu and Kashmir Dilbag Singh has sanctioned Rs 1.75 crore as Special Welfare Relief in an effort to provide financial assistance to the families of the police personnel died while in service. As per a statement, the special welfare relief of Rs 20 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of dependents or legal heirs of deceased police personnel Inspector Ramesh Chander Singh, ASI Showkat Ali, HC Bhag Ali, HC Ajeet Singh, SgCt Suresh Kumar, SgCt Ghara Ram, Ct Mushtaq Ahmad and Mehboob Akhter who expired while in service.

The families and next of kin received an amount of Rs 1 lakh from the main relief for performing the last rites as immediate relief. The financial assistance has been given out of the Contributory Police Welfare Fund. The DGP has also sanctioned "Rs 15 lakh in favour of next of kin of three deceased SPOs."

Five lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of families or legal heirs of deceased SPOs Mohammad Altaf, Mohammad Irfan and Firdous Ahmad who expired due to natural death while engaged with the department. (ANI)

