US official: Biden proposing 5-year extension of nuke treaty

US official: Biden proposing 5-year extension of nuke treatyPTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2021 00:04 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 00:04 IST
The Biden administration is proposing to Russia a five-year extension of the New START treaty limiting the number of U.S. and Russian strategic nuclear weapons, a U.S. official said Thursday.
The proposal was being communicated to Russian officials, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a matter not yet publicly announced by the administration.
The treaty is set to expire in February and is the last remaining agreement constraining U.S. and Russian nuclear weapons.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Trump supporters storm Capitol, clash with police; Biden says 'unprecedented assault' on democracy
WRAPUP 7-'It's insurrection' Biden says, as Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol
Investors reposition for stimulus, spending and tax as they look to Biden
WRAPUP 8-Congress resumes certification of Biden's win after Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol
Mexico shares Biden focus on migration's root causes, ministry says