Maha: Jail constable held for possessing charas

A constable attached to NagpurCentral Jail was arrested for allegedly possessing charas,police said on Thursday.

The accused constable, identified as Mangesh MadhukarSolanki (28), was arrested on Wednesday, a police officialsaid.

''The jail staff suspected Solanki's activities. Duringa search on Wednesday night, a small packet was found hiddeninside his socks. It contained 28 grams of charas,'' he said.

''Following the recovery of the drug, he was producedbefore Jail Superintendent Anup Kumre, who in turn reportedthe matter to Dhantoli police station,'' he said.

He was handed over to Dhantoli police, who arrestedhim.

It came to light that Solanki had been supplying drugsto the prisoners, the official said.

The prison administration will conduct a departmentalinquiry, he said.

''Solanki was produced in a local court on Thursdayafternoon, which granted him bail,'' the official said.

