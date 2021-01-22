Left Menu
Vale and Brazil state do not reach agreement for reparations over deadly dam disaster

Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2021 01:24 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 01:24 IST
Brazilian iron miner Vale SA has not reached an agreement on a settlement for damages regarding a deadly dam disaster and negotiations are currently on hold, an official with the government of Minas Gerais said on Thursday.

Over 300 people died in 2019 in the town of Brumadinho in Minas Gerais after a dam burst. The state government and Vale had been in meetings to discuss an agreement, but those negotiations ended unsuccessfully on Thursday, said Mateus Simões, a state official.

