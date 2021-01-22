Japan privately concludes Tokyo Olympics should be cancelled due to coronavirus -The Times

Japan privately concludes Tokyo Olympics should be cancelled due to coronavirus -The TimesReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 22-01-2021 05:06 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 05:06 IST
Japan's government has privately concluded the Tokyo Olympics will have to be cancelled because of the coronavirus, The Times reported on Friday, citing an unnamed senior member of the ruling coalition.
The government's focus is now on securing the games for Tokyo in the next available year, 2032, the newspaper said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
