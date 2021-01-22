Fire breaks out in building in Delhi's ITO

A fire broke out in a building in central Delhi's ITO on Friday morning, fire officials said.

A call about the fire was received at 8.30 am, they said.

''We received a call about a fire in a metre board in the Institution of Engineers building at ITO. Three fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and fire-fighting operations are underway,'' said Atul Garg, director, Delhi Fire Service.

