Fire breaks out in building in Delhi's ITO

Fire breaks out in building in Delhi's ITOPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 10:03 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 09:36 IST
A fire broke out in a building in central Delhi's ITO on Friday morning, fire officials said.
A call about the fire was received at 8.30 am, they said.
''We received a call about a fire in a metre board in the Institution of Engineers building at ITO. Three fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and fire-fighting operations are underway,'' said Atul Garg, director, Delhi Fire Service.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
