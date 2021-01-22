Rape case against Maha DySP after colleague's complaint

An offence has been registeredagainst a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) inMaharashtra after a woman police officer accused him of rapeon the pretext of marriage, an official said on Friday.

The alleged incident came to light when the victim, a31-year-old assistant inspector, approached the police with acomplaint of sexual assault, the official said.

On her complaint, an FIR under IPC sections 376(punishment for rape), 354 (D) - related to stalking - and 354(assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage hermodesty was registered at the Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg policestation in Central Mumbai, he said.

The incident took place when the accused was posted inMumbai and the victim was working as his subordinate, theofficial said, citing the complaint.

The accused was an Assistant Commissioner of Policeat that time and is currently a DySP posted in the Marathwadaregion of the state, he said.

The accused allegedly raped the woman after promisingto marry her in 2019, but later started avoiding her, he said.

As the woman felt cheated, she approached the Vishakacommittee (on sexual harassment at workplace) and after aninternal inquiry, the offence was registered against the DySP,he said.

The DySP has not been arrested yet and a probe wasunderway, the official added.

