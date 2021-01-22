Social media posts against govt, elected representatives will invite action by Bihar Police
Bihar Police will take action against those who make objectionable comments on social media against the Government, Members of Parliament, Members of the Legislative Assembly, or any other officials, said Additional Director General of Police of the Economic Offences Unit Nayyar Hasnain Khan on Thursday.
"Making objectionable comments against the government, ministers and officials comes under the category of cybercrime. It seems right to take action against such individuals or groups. Economic Offences Unit is the nodal agency of cybercrimes. I request all of you to give information regarding any such crime to the Economic Offences Unit, Patna so that we can take apt action against such people," Hasnain wrote in his letter.
The letter was released on the behalf of Economic and Cybercrime Department from Bihar Police Headquarters on January 21. It is regarding the 'objectionable comments' made on social media against ministers and government officials. (ANI)
