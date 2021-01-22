Left Menu
15-year-old girl, nephew killed in UP's Chitrakoot; rape suspected

A 15-year-old girl was hacked to death with an axe allegedly after being raped and her four-year-old nephew killed in a village here, police said on Friday.A 30-year-old man from the girls village has been arrested in connection with the crime which took place on Thursday, they said.The body of the girl was found in a village on Thursday.

PTI | Chitrakoot | Updated: 22-01-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 15:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 15-year-old girl was hacked to death with an axe allegedly after being raped and her four-year-old nephew killed in a village here, police said on Friday.

A 30-year-old man from the girl's village has been arrested in connection with the crime which took place on Thursday, they said.

''The body of the girl was found in a village on Thursday. She was hacked to death with an axe,'' Superintendent of Police Ankit Mittal said.

Her nephew was also attacked. He was rushed to the hospital where he died during treatment, he said.

Circle Officer Subodh Gautam said the girl was attacked when she was returning home after giving food to her father in the field.

''Accused Chilua has been arrested by the police. The motive behind the crime is being probed,'' the officer said.

Gautam said the teenager's family has alleged that she was raped before being murdered. It will be confirmed after the post-mortem examination.

''The post-mortem report is awaited,'' he said.

Meanwhile, an official spokesperson in Lucknow said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken note of the incident and announced a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the victim's family.

