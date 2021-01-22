UP: 2 jail officials suspended after prisoner escapes

Two officials of the Ballia district jail in Uttar Pradesh have been suspended for laxity days after a prisoner fled from the prison, officials said here on Friday.

Jail warden Shiv Kumar and head warden Krishna Kumar Yadav have been suspended, Jail Superintendent Prashant Maurya said, adding that recommendations have also been sent to the government for action against two more officials.

A prisoner, Bechu Ram, had fled from the jail on January 4 after removing the iron rod of a window and scaling the wall.

