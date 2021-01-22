Two held for duping homebuyers

Two men have been arrested for allegedly duping homebuyers by luring them to invest in their upcoming housing project in Haryana's Bahadurgarh area, police said on Friday.

The accused -- Vijender Singh (52) and his associate Dalip Kumar (46) -- were arrested by the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police on Thursday, they said.

According to the police, Singh, a retired Indian Air Force employee started working as a property dealer along with Kumar who was already in the real estate business. In 2015, the accused invited people to invest in an upcoming project ''Ganga City Colony'' through their firm Ganga Associates based in Dwarka. After taking the amount from victims, neither did they hand over the possession of booked plots nor return the amount to the victims, police said. The other directors in the company -- Ajay Kumar and Hemraj -- have already been arrested earlier in the case. The complainants alleged that the directors of Ganga Associates offered to sell plots in their upcoming project at Gubhana Kheri and assured them that all necessary approvals had been obtained from the authorities. Believing them, 24 people paid approximately Rs 50 lakhs to the accused, police said. Later, it emerged that the accused had not obtained the approvals for the project, police said.

A case was registered against the directors of the company in 2018 and investigation was taken up by the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Economic Offences Wing) O P Mishra said investigations revealed that Singh and Kumar in connivance with other directors lured people to invest money in their project, assuring allotment of plot but they failed to do so. ''It was also revealed that they did not have any land for the project at Gubhana Kheri. They had no permission from District Town Planner to develop the project and had concealed the fact that the land in question was cultivable land,'' he said. PTI AMP TDSTDS

