80 bags of gutka seized from lorry, crew arrested

PTI | Erode | Updated: 22-01-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 17:40 IST
A total of 80 bags of gutka worthseveral lakhs of rupees were seized from a lorry and its crewwas arrested on Friday, police said.

The seizure and the arrest were made at Bannaricheckpost, 75 kms from here, the police said.

The lorry driver and cleaner were arrested, they said.

The contraband from Karnataka was bound for Palladamvillage in Tirupur district and was addressed to a person,they added.

