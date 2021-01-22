Man's suicide bid at Navi Mumbai police headquarters foiled

Man's suicide bid at Navi Mumbai police headquarters foiledPTI | Thane | Updated: 22-01-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 18:35 IST
A 36-year-old man tried to sethimself ablaze at the entrance of the Navi Mumbai policecommissionerate but his attempt was foiled by those presentthere, an official said on Friday.
The incident took place on Thursday and the man hastold police he was afraid he would be arrested as a woman hadfiled a complaint against him, said CBD Belapur police stationsenior inspector Anil Patil.
The man is from Khoparkhairane and has been booked forattempting suicide, he added.
