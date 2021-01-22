Liquor-smuggling bid to Bihar in ambulance foiled

Two persons were arrested in eastern Uttar Pradesh on Friday for allegedly trying to smuggle liquor into Bihar in an ambulance, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the ambulance was intercepted in Haldi area of Ballia district and it was going to bordering Bihar, where there is a prohibition on alcohol, Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada said.

A large quantity of foreign liquor of different brands was recovered from the vehicle. The two arrested are Dharmendra and Pintu, both residents of Patna's Danapur area, Tada said.

