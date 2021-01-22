Left Menu
Development News Edition

India in touch with China to effect crew change: MEA on stranded sailors

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 18:55 IST
India in touch with China to effect crew change: MEA on stranded sailors

India on Friday said it is in touch with China to effect at the earliest a crew change for 16 Indian sailors stranded on a cargo ship in Chinese waters for nearly four months.

Thirty-nine Indian crew members were stranded on two cargo ships in Chinese waters.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said MV Jag Anand effected a crew change for sailors in Japan and the Indian sailors have proceeded back to India.

''As regards MV Anastasia, which has 16 Indian crew members and is at anchorage at the Caofeidian port in China, our embassy in Beijing has been in touch with the Chinese side, both at the central government and at the provincial levels, to effect a crew change at the earliest,'' he said at an online media briefing.

''Our embassy is continuously following up with both the shipping company as well as with the relevant Chinese authorities to ensure the well-being of the crew as well as to facilitate this matter further,'' Srivastava said.

Earlier this month, India sought ''urgent, practical and time-bound'' assistance to the 39 Indian sailors stranded on the two ships, considering the ''grave'' humanitarian situation developing on board the vessels.

Citing coronavirus-related restrictions, Chinese authorities did not allow the ships to either dock or go for a crew change for months.

Indian bulk cargo vessel MV Jag Anand, with 23 Indian sailors, was on anchorage near the Jingtang port in China's Hebei province since June 13 last year, while MV Anastasia, with 16 Indians as its crew, has been on anchorage at the Caofeidian port since September 20.

Asked about the fishermen issue being an irritant in India-Sri Lanka ties, Srivastava said it has been on the agenda of discussions between the two sides and there is a realisation at the highest level that it is a humanitarian issue, which has to be handled in a humanitarian manner.

''There are well-established bilateral mechanisms to deal with the issue,'' he said.

On the status of the Colombo East Container terminal project, Srivastava said, ''We have engaged with the Sri Lankan government to take this project forward. We will be happy to see the development of the East Container Terminal through investments from India and Japan, as is preferred by the current Sri Lankan government.'' PTI ASK RC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Conventional education seen great upheaval for good in the form of NEP: Union Education minister

Coimbatore, Jan 22 PT Union Education MinisterRamesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Friday said the conventionalmode of education has now seen a great upheaval for good, inthe form of the New Education Policy-2020 NEP.This will enable the students no...

RBI proposes 4-layer regulatory structure for NBFCs

The Reserve Bank on Friday proposed a four-layered regulatory structure for non-banking financial companies NBFCs with progressive increase in intensity of regulation. According to a discussion paper released by the RBI, the NBFCs will be s...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips at open as IBM, Intel weigh

Wall Streets main indexes opened lower on Friday after hitting record levels, as shares of blue-chip technology stalwarts Intel and IBM tumbled following their quarterly results.The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 34.4 points, or 0.11, at...

Court seeks ED reply on Tahir Hussain's plea alleging “media trial” in money laundering case

A Delhi court Friday sought Enforcement Directorates ED on a plea by suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain alleging trial by media against him in a money laundering case related to north- east Delhi riots.The plea also sought roll-back of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021