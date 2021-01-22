Left Menu
CBI takes over probe into mysterious death of Yes Bank vice president

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 19:27 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation has taken over the probe into the mysterious death of a Yes Bank vice president from Gurgaon whose body was found in Delhi’s Rohini area last year, officials said on Friday.

Dheeraj Ahlawat had allegedly gone missing during a stroll with his friend in Sector 46, Gurgaon on August 5, 2020, where he was spotted last by his servant, they said.

When he did not return home, his father started a desperate search calling relatives and friends who might have information about his whereabouts but to no avail, the officials said.

Next day, he approached the local police with the complaint that his 38-year old son, who was working at Yes Bank, has not returned home, they said.

On August 7th, Dheeraj’s body was found near a canal to Haiderpur water treatment plant in Sector 16, Rohini, the officials said.

He was identified by a rakhi tied by her sister, they added.

Dheeraj’s father had alleged that some unidentified persons abducted his son and later killed him, the officials said.

The Haryana government had sought a CBI investigation into the case and referred it to the Centre on October 17 last year.

The CBI took over the case on the basis of Centre's notification dated January 6, 2021, the officials said.

