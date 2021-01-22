Left Menu
New U.S. national security adviser talks to European, Japanese officials -statement

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2021 19:45 IST
The White House's new national security chief on Thursday held introductory calls with officials from France, Germany, the United Kingdom and Japan, according to a National Security Council spokeswoman's statement released on Friday.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan discussed issues related to China, Iran, Russia, North Korea and the coronavirus pandemic with the officials and underscored President Joe Biden's "intention to strengthen the transatlantic alliance" with European allies, said spokeswoman Emily Horne.

