BCCC gets Justice Gita Mittal as new chairperson

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 19:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The board of directors of the Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF) has appointed Justice Gita Mittal, former chief justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, as the new chairperson of the Broadcasting Content Complaints Council (BCCC).

The BCCC is an independent self-regulatory body set up by the IBF in June 2011 to look into content-related complaints pertaining to all non-news general entertainment television channels in the country.

Justice Mittal succeeds former Supreme Court judge Justice Vikramajit Sen, whose tenure as the BCCC chairperson has ended.

A delegation of the IBF board, led by the foundation's president, K Madhavan, invited Justice Mittal to chair the BCCC, the council said in an official statement on Friday.

''I look forward to joining BCCC in its unique journey of self-regulation, which also promises to be an exciting and challenging one,'' Justice Mittal was quoted as saying in the statement.

Justice Mittal, an alumnus of Delhi's Lady Irwin School and Lady Shri Ram College for Women, earned her degree in law from the Faculty of Law, Delhi University.

After serving as a judge and the acting chief justice of the Delhi High Court, she was appointed the chief justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court in August 2018.

The 13-member BCCC, which is in its 10th year of operation, has addressed more than 96,000 content-related complaints, the council said.

Justice Mittal, who served as the first woman chief justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, is also the first woman chairperson of the BCCC.

