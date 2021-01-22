Left Menu
Development News Edition

Passing out Parade held at Naval Base Kochi

A Passing out Parade (PoP) of the 62nd Air Engineering and Air Electrical Officers Specialisation course was held at the Naval Institute of Aeronautical Technology at Naval Base Kochi on Wednesday.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 22-01-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 22:55 IST
Passing out Parade held at Naval Base Kochi
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A Passing out Parade (PoP) of the 62nd Air Engineering and Air Electrical Officers Specialisation course was held at the Naval Institute of Aeronautical Technology at Naval Base Kochi on Wednesday. The parade was reviewed by Rear Admiral Deepak Bansal, a statement from the Southern Naval Command (SNC), Kochi said.

A total of 16 officers including eight from the Indian Navy, two from the Coast Guard, and six from the Bangladesh Navy, Vietnam Navy, and Mauritius Police Force, passed out from the portals of the Institute. The officers underwent 52 weeks of intensive training in advanced aeronautical subjects, practical training on various types of Indian Navy and Coast Guard aircraft.

Admiral Bansal in his address said it was an honour and privilege for all Air Technical officers and sailors to graduate from the portals of NIAT, which is also the 'Centre of Excellence for Aeronautical Science and Technology' of Cochin University of Science and Technology. "The alumni of this fine Institute have brought many laurels to the Indian Navy through their professionalism and dedication," he said, emphasising the importance of maintaining professional competence and keeping abreast with the latest technologies.

Trophies were awarded for Overall Order of Merit amongst Air Engineering, Air Electrical officers and the Best All Round Officer of the course. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

(OFFICIAL)-Man accused of murdering NYC elderly housing residents due in court

A man accused of murdering at least three elderly residents of a senior housing development in New York City over the span of six years was due to appear in a Brooklyn court on Friday.The New York City Police Department on Thursday announce...

UK cannot consider easing lockdown while rates are so high -PM

British Prime Minister said the government could not consider easing lockdown restrictions with infection rates at their current high levels, and until it is confident that the vaccination programme is working. You cant unlock whilst rates ...

India reports 14,545 new COVID-19 cases, over 12.7 lakh people vaccinated

India reported 14,545 new COVID-19 cases, 18,002 discharges, and 163 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministrys data on Friday. The countrys caseload reached 1,06,25,428, including 1,88,688 active cases and 1,02,83...

Colleges, universities in Haryana will be tobacco-free from Jan 26: Khattar

The Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that the campuses of the colleges and universities of Haryana will be tobacco-free from January 26.Taking on Twitter, Khattar said that the students will be made aware of the har...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021