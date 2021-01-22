Nagpur: 2 murders in 24 hours

In a span of 24 hours, a mankilled his uncle following an argument over dinner inPachpaoli area and a 35-year-old man was killed byunidentified persons in Old Shukrawari area, Nagpur policesaid on Friday.

While in the first case, the accused has beenarrested, in the second incident, efforts were on to nab theculprits, officials said.

