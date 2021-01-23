Left Menu
NDMC released salaries of sanitation workers for Nov-Dec: mayor

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2021 00:50 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 00:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said on Friday that salaries of sanitation workers had been released for the months of November and December, as he urged all striking employees to end the stir.

A large number of civic employees of the three corporations, are on strike since January 7 demanding release of their due salaries.

Salaries of sanitation workers has been released by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation for months of November and December, Prakash said.

Salaries of nurses, teachers and employees of C and D categories have also been arranged and will be released soon. Along with this, salaries of A and B category employees will also be released soon, he claimed.

Prakash urged all employees to end the strike and return to work. He said the corporation was making all possible efforts to pay salaries to its employees within its resources. PTI KNDHMB

