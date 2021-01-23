India reports 14,256 new COVID-19 infections

As many as 14,256 new COVID-19 cases, 17,130 discharges, and 152 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours in the country, according to the Union Health Ministry. With the addition of fresh cases, the cumulative caseload has climbed to 1,06,39,684 including 1,85,662 active cases. The overall recoveries have reached 10,300,838, while the death toll has mounted to 1,53,184.

Kerala has the highest number of active coronavirus cases - 70,624 in the country. It is followed by Maharashtra with 46,146 active cases. As many as 13,90,592 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus in India so far. The nationwide vaccination drive began on January 16.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 19,09,85,119 samples had been tested for COVID-19 up to January 22, of which 8,37,095 samples were tested on Friday. On Friday, the Union Health Ministry said that India's active caseload has fallen to 1.78 per cent of the total cases and the Recovery Rate has improved to 96.78 per cent. (ANI)

