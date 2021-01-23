MP govt forms SIT to probe minor rape victim's death

The Madhya Pradesh government hasformed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of police to probethe death of a 17-year-old rape victim who allegedly took anoverdose of sleeping pills at a shelter home earlier thisweek, an official said on Saturday.

The minor, who was one of the five girls allegedlyraped by local newspaper owner Pyare Miya (68), died at agovernment-run hospital on January 20, he said.

At a high-level meeting on Friday, Chief MinisterShivraj Singh Chouhan said the SIT will probe the incident andno one will be spared, the official said.

According to the police, the probe team will be headedby Inspector General of Police (crime against women) DeepikaSuri and will include City Superintendent of Police of TTNagar Umesh Tiwari and CID inspector Pankaj Diwani.

In July last year, a case was registered against Miyafor allegedly raping five minor girls on several occasions.

Thereafter, the five victims were placed in agovernment-run shelter home in view of their security.

