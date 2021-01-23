Several injured, many vehicles vandalised in BJP-TMC clash at Howrah

Several people were injured,many vehicles vandalised as BJP and Trinamool Congresssupporters clashed in West Bengal's Howrah district onSaturday, police said.

BJP alleged that a party member was shot at, whilesome were beaten with rods and sticks.

Crude bombs were also allegedly hurled during thestreet fight at Bally, triggering panic in the area. Besides,a few bikes and a police vehicle were vandalised, officialssaid.

On Friday, Bally MLA Baishaki Dalmia was suspended bythe Trinamool Congress for alleged anti-party activities,hours after Domjur MLA Rajib Banerjee resigned as a ministerin the Mamata Banerjee government.

Police were yet to confirm about the firing but theBJP claimed that party member Promod Dubey who received abullet injury in a firing at Abhra Sen Street was rushed tothe Howrah hospital.

Police said that a huge contingent has been deployedin the area to control the situation and prevent any furtherflare-ups.

Local TMC leaders said that some BJP members wereallegedly extorting money from shops in the area, followingwhich people of the area protested and roughed them up.

As the BJP men blocked the GT Road in protest, someTMC supporters tried to remove them, triggering the violence.

TMC claimed that BJP supporters hurled crude bombs andset on fire some vehicles to foment trouble in the peacefullocality.

